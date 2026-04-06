CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation

A CRPF jawan from the CoBRA battalion was injured following an IED blast set off by CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police reports on Monday. The incident took place amid a joint operation against Maoists in Saranda forest, situated under Chotanagra police jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu disclosed that the blast, caused by an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists, left CoBRA jawan Manoj Kumar with minor injuries. Kumar's condition has been declared stable post-incident.

A major combing initiative is underway to eradicate the presence of Maoists in the district. Security forces aim to capture Misir Besra, the Maoist leader with a bounty of Rs one crore, to render the area naxal-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)