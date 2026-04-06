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CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation

A CRPF CoBRA battalion jawan was injured in an IED blast during a joint anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The explosion, attributed to CPI (Maoists), caused minor injuries to Manoj Kumar. Authorities are focusing on flushing out remaining Maoists led by Misir Besra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:49 IST
CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation
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  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan from the CoBRA battalion was injured following an IED blast set off by CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police reports on Monday. The incident took place amid a joint operation against Maoists in Saranda forest, situated under Chotanagra police jurisdiction.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu disclosed that the blast, caused by an improvised explosive device planted by Maoists, left CoBRA jawan Manoj Kumar with minor injuries. Kumar's condition has been declared stable post-incident.

A major combing initiative is underway to eradicate the presence of Maoists in the district. Security forces aim to capture Misir Besra, the Maoist leader with a bounty of Rs one crore, to render the area naxal-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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