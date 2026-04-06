Supreme Court to Tackle Stray Cattle Menace on Highways

The Supreme Court sought responses on Monday from the Centre and regional authorities regarding a plea to keep stray cattle off national and state highways. This request, delivered by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, calls for input from the Centre, states, and Union Territories within four weeks.

The plea emphasizes the need for a national policy to curb cattle intrusion on highways, citing the necessity for uniform guidelines that ensure road safety. Lawyers For Human Rights International filed the plea, highlighting the urgent requirement for mandatory fencing on national highways, especially in accident-prone areas.

Additionally, the plea advocates for the establishment of scientifically managed cattle shelters with specific funding and the imposition of penalties for illegal cattle abandonment. It also suggests a no-fault compensation framework for victims of accidents involving stray cattle, aiming to address this growing menace efficiently.