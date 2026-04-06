Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District
Ferozepur district court faced a bomb scare after receiving a threatening e-mail on Monday. The premises were evacuated and inspected by police and bomb squads, but no explosives were found. Bar Council president Lovjeetpal Singh Turna ensured a swift evacuation. A similar threat occurred earlier this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The district court complex in Ferozepur was jolted by a bomb threat received via e-mail on Monday. Despite initial fears, officials soon declared it a hoax.
Upon receiving the ominous message, the court immediately alerted bomb disposal units, dog squads, and police teams. They quickly evacuated the premises as a safety measure.
Leading officials, including Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh, assured the public after a thorough inspection yielded no threats. This marks the second similar scare since January, emphasizing the need for vigilant security protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arson Attempt in Delhi Sparks Police Investigation
Safe Return: Indian Fishermen Home from Iran Evacuation
Russia Seeks US and Israel's Cooperation for Evacuation Ceasefire
eThekwini Deploys Over 1,000 Officers, Ramps Up Safety Measures for Easter Holiday Surge
Delhi Steps Up Food Safety Measures Amid Festive Rush