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Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District

Ferozepur district court faced a bomb scare after receiving a threatening e-mail on Monday. The premises were evacuated and inspected by police and bomb squads, but no explosives were found. Bar Council president Lovjeetpal Singh Turna ensured a swift evacuation. A similar threat occurred earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST
Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District
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The district court complex in Ferozepur was jolted by a bomb threat received via e-mail on Monday. Despite initial fears, officials soon declared it a hoax.

Upon receiving the ominous message, the court immediately alerted bomb disposal units, dog squads, and police teams. They quickly evacuated the premises as a safety measure.

Leading officials, including Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh, assured the public after a thorough inspection yielded no threats. This marks the second similar scare since January, emphasizing the need for vigilant security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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