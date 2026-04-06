Ferozepur Court Targeted Again: Another Bomb Scare Shakes District

The district court complex in Ferozepur was jolted by a bomb threat received via e-mail on Monday. Despite initial fears, officials soon declared it a hoax.

Upon receiving the ominous message, the court immediately alerted bomb disposal units, dog squads, and police teams. They quickly evacuated the premises as a safety measure.

Leading officials, including Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh, assured the public after a thorough inspection yielded no threats. This marks the second similar scare since January, emphasizing the need for vigilant security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)