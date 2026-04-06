Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal: A Stabbing in Jahangirpuri

An 18-year-old man named Hasmat was allegedly stabbed to death in northwest Delhi by four individuals due to his brother's controversial friendship. The accused, including three brothers and a brother-in-law, are on the run as police investigate the tragic incident tied to a personal dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:27 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal: A Stabbing in Jahangirpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident unfolding in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, an 18-year-old identified as Hasmat was allegedly stabbed to death by four individuals. The attack stemmed from a long-standing tension over Hasmat's elder brother's friendship with one of the accused's wife, police revealed on Monday.

Named as Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul, the suspects are currently evading arrest according to officials. The dispute erupted during Eid, when a confrontation at the accused's home led to a fatal attack on Hasmat at Ramlila Maidan.

Prompted by an eyewitness account from the victim's brother, Hakeem, law enforcement has initiated a case and deployed multiple teams in an intensified search for the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landing on highways: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landi...

 India
2
Bengal SIR: If state machinery fails then we will see what can be done, says SC on threat to judicial officers.

Bengal SIR: If state machinery fails then we will see what can be done, says...

 India
3
Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries of global energy: FM Sitharaman at NIPFP event.

Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries...

 Global
4
WB SIR: Central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in past, says SC.

WB SIR: Central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026