Family Feud Turns Fatal: A Stabbing in Jahangirpuri

In a tragic incident unfolding in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, an 18-year-old identified as Hasmat was allegedly stabbed to death by four individuals. The attack stemmed from a long-standing tension over Hasmat's elder brother's friendship with one of the accused's wife, police revealed on Monday.

Named as Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul, the suspects are currently evading arrest according to officials. The dispute erupted during Eid, when a confrontation at the accused's home led to a fatal attack on Hasmat at Ramlila Maidan.

Prompted by an eyewitness account from the victim's brother, Hakeem, law enforcement has initiated a case and deployed multiple teams in an intensified search for the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)