Tea Seller Arrested for Fatal Stabbing over Gutka Price Dispute in Delhi
A 19-year-old tea seller in northwest Delhi has been arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of a driver, Nazim, over a gutka (tobacco) price argument. The incident occurred near Azadpur Mandi. The accused, Rahul, was apprehended with the weapon and has no prior criminal record.
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A 19-year-old tea seller has been taken into custody following the fatal stabbing of a driver in northwest Delhi. The altercation, which erupted over a gutka price argument, took place near Azadpur Mandi.
Rahul, the young tea seller from Libaspur, was apprehended after police acted on a tip received on April 3 regarding the stabbing in Sarai Pipal Thala. Authorities recovered the weapon used during the crime.
The victim, identified as Nazim from Saharanpur, was a driver involved in transporting vegetables. Despite being rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, he was declared dead. Police state that Rahul, who had no prior criminal record, confessed to the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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