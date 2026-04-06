Left Menu

Tea Seller Arrested for Fatal Stabbing over Gutka Price Dispute in Delhi

A 19-year-old tea seller in northwest Delhi has been arrested for the alleged fatal stabbing of a driver, Nazim, over a gutka (tobacco) price argument. The incident occurred near Azadpur Mandi. The accused, Rahul, was apprehended with the weapon and has no prior criminal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:22 IST
Tea Seller Arrested for Fatal Stabbing over Gutka Price Dispute in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old tea seller has been taken into custody following the fatal stabbing of a driver in northwest Delhi. The altercation, which erupted over a gutka price argument, took place near Azadpur Mandi.

Rahul, the young tea seller from Libaspur, was apprehended after police acted on a tip received on April 3 regarding the stabbing in Sarai Pipal Thala. Authorities recovered the weapon used during the crime.

The victim, identified as Nazim from Saharanpur, was a driver involved in transporting vegetables. Despite being rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, he was declared dead. Police state that Rahul, who had no prior criminal record, confessed to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Assembly Security Breach Sparks Immediate Response

Delhi Assembly Security Breach Sparks Immediate Response

 India
2
CPI, CPI (M) have already left INDIA bloc; DMK, Cong fighting each other in five seats in Puducherry: Amit Shah.

CPI, CPI (M) have already left INDIA bloc; DMK, Cong fighting each other in ...

 India
3
India Successfully Evacuates 1,777 Nationals from War-Torn Iran

India Successfully Evacuates 1,777 Nationals from War-Torn Iran

 India
4
India stands out in debt management with overall debt-to-GDP ratio at 81 per cent, lowest among major economies: FM Sitharaman.

India stands out in debt management with overall debt-to-GDP ratio at 81 per...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026