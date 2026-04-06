Delhi High Court Headlines: Kejriwal's Promises, DPS Fee Row and More

The Delhi High Court ruled on Monday that a promise made by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cover rent for poor tenants during the COVID-19 lockdown is unenforceable as no official action followed his statement.

In another case, Kejriwal personally sought the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing a petition by the CBI challenging the discharge of AAP members in the liquor policy case.

The court also permitted 25 expelled students from Delhi Public School, Dwarka, to resume classes conditional upon partial fee payment amid a dispute. An activist's appeal concerning social media content linked to a Union minister's daughter and Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)