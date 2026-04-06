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Delhi High Court Headlines: Kejriwal's Promises, DPS Fee Row and More

The Delhi High Court addressed various issues on Monday, including Kejriwal's COVID-19 rental promise, the AAP convenor's petition in an excise case, a resolution for expelled DPS students, and an activist's failed appeal linking a Union minister's daughter to Jeffrey Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:55 IST
Delhi High Court Headlines: Kejriwal's Promises, DPS Fee Row and More
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The Delhi High Court ruled on Monday that a promise made by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cover rent for poor tenants during the COVID-19 lockdown is unenforceable as no official action followed his statement.

In another case, Kejriwal personally sought the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing a petition by the CBI challenging the discharge of AAP members in the liquor policy case.

The court also permitted 25 expelled students from Delhi Public School, Dwarka, to resume classes conditional upon partial fee payment amid a dispute. An activist's appeal concerning social media content linked to a Union minister's daughter and Jeffrey Epstein was dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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