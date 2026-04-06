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19 MPs Take Oath in Rajya Sabha, Reflecting Regional Diversity Across Four States

The swearing-in marks the induction of members from key states, reinforcing the Upper House’s federal character and linguistic diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:49 IST
19 MPs Take Oath in Rajya Sabha, Reflecting Regional Diversity Across Four States
With representation spanning multiple states and linguistic backgrounds, the newly sworn-in members are expected to contribute to a more diverse and robust parliamentary discourse. Image Credit: Wikipedia
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  • India

In a significant parliamentary development, 19 newly elected and re-elected Members of Parliament were administered the oath/affirmation in the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan during a formal ceremony held in the Rajya Sabha Chamber.

The swearing-in marks the induction of members from key states, reinforcing the Upper House’s federal character and linguistic diversity.

Diverse Representation Across States

The newly inducted members represent four major states:

  • Maharashtra – 5 members

  • Tamil Nadu – 6 members

  • West Bengal – 5 members

  • Odisha – 3 members

This composition reflects the evolving political landscape across regions and strengthens representation in the Upper House.

Members Who Took Oath

The 19 members include:

  • Shri Ramdas Bandu Athawale

  • Shrimati Maya Chintaman Ivnate

  • Shri Sharadchandra Pawar

  • Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute

  • Dr. Jyoti Nagnath Waghmare

  • Shri Christopher Manickam

  • Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss

  • Shri Constandine Ravindran

  • Shri L. K. Sudhish

  • Dr. M. Thambidurai

  • Shri Tiruchi Siva

  • Shri Babul Supriya Baral

  • Dr. Menaka Guruswamy

  • Shri Rajeev Kumar

  • Ms. Rukmini Mallik

  • Shri Biswajit Sinha

  • Shri Santrupt Mishra

  • Shri Dilip Kumar Ray

  • Shri Manmohan Samal

Linguistic Diversity on Display

The oath-taking ceremony highlighted India’s linguistic richness, with members choosing to take oath in multiple languages:

  • Marathi – 3 members

  • Hindi – 2 members

  • Tamil – 6 members

  • English – 1 member

  • Bengali – 4 members

  • Odia – 3 members

This multilingual representation underscores the inclusive nature of India’s parliamentary processes.

Senior Leadership in Attendance

The ceremony was attended by key government and parliamentary officials, including:

  • Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs

  • Shri Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs

  • Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha

Their presence highlighted the importance of the occasion in strengthening parliamentary functioning.

Strengthening the Upper House

The induction of these members comes at a crucial time when the Rajya Sabha continues to play a vital role in:

  • Legislative scrutiny

  • Federal representation

  • Policy debate and consensus-building

With representation spanning multiple states and linguistic backgrounds, the newly sworn-in members are expected to contribute to a more diverse and robust parliamentary discourse.

 

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