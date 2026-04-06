19 MPs Take Oath in Rajya Sabha, Reflecting Regional Diversity Across Four States

In a significant parliamentary development, 19 newly elected and re-elected Members of Parliament were administered the oath/affirmation in the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan during a formal ceremony held in the Rajya Sabha Chamber.

The swearing-in marks the induction of members from key states, reinforcing the Upper House’s federal character and linguistic diversity.

Diverse Representation Across States

The newly inducted members represent four major states:

Maharashtra – 5 members

Tamil Nadu – 6 members

West Bengal – 5 members

Odisha – 3 members

This composition reflects the evolving political landscape across regions and strengthens representation in the Upper House.

Members Who Took Oath

The 19 members include:

Shri Ramdas Bandu Athawale

Shrimati Maya Chintaman Ivnate

Shri Sharadchandra Pawar

Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute

Dr. Jyoti Nagnath Waghmare

Shri Christopher Manickam

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss

Shri Constandine Ravindran

Shri L. K. Sudhish

Dr. M. Thambidurai

Shri Tiruchi Siva

Shri Babul Supriya Baral

Dr. Menaka Guruswamy

Shri Rajeev Kumar

Ms. Rukmini Mallik

Shri Biswajit Sinha

Shri Santrupt Mishra

Shri Dilip Kumar Ray

Shri Manmohan Samal

Linguistic Diversity on Display

The oath-taking ceremony highlighted India’s linguistic richness, with members choosing to take oath in multiple languages:

Marathi – 3 members

Hindi – 2 members

Tamil – 6 members

English – 1 member

Bengali – 4 members

Odia – 3 members

This multilingual representation underscores the inclusive nature of India’s parliamentary processes.

Senior Leadership in Attendance

The ceremony was attended by key government and parliamentary officials, including:

Shri Kiren Rijiju , Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs

Shri Jual Oram , Minister of Tribal Affairs

Shri P. C. Mody, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha

Their presence highlighted the importance of the occasion in strengthening parliamentary functioning.

Strengthening the Upper House

The induction of these members comes at a crucial time when the Rajya Sabha continues to play a vital role in:

Legislative scrutiny

Federal representation

Policy debate and consensus-building

With representation spanning multiple states and linguistic backgrounds, the newly sworn-in members are expected to contribute to a more diverse and robust parliamentary discourse.