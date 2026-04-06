Grim Discovery: Missing Woman Found Dead in Stream

The body of a missing woman has been discovered in a sack and dumped in a stream near Nongrah, Shillong, police reported on Monday.

Local residents found the body and alerted the authorities. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem announced that the woman had been reported missing since March 20, and family members have confirmed her identity.

The body has been transferred to NEIGRIHMS for a post-mortem examination. Police are treating the case as a murder, with one suspect identified and further investigations ongoing to detain those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)