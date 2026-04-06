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Grim Discovery: Missing Woman Found Dead in Stream

The body of a missing woman was found in a sack in a stream near Nongrah, Shillong. Locals alerted the police, and the deceased was identified by family. Police suspect murder, with an investigation ongoing to arrest those involved. The body is sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:18 IST
Grim Discovery: Missing Woman Found Dead in Stream
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The body of a missing woman has been discovered in a sack and dumped in a stream near Nongrah, Shillong, police reported on Monday.

Local residents found the body and alerted the authorities. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem announced that the woman had been reported missing since March 20, and family members have confirmed her identity.

The body has been transferred to NEIGRIHMS for a post-mortem examination. Police are treating the case as a murder, with one suspect identified and further investigations ongoing to detain those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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