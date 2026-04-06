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Social Media Contact Sparks Tragic Family Conflict in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly strangled by her brother for maintaining social media contact with his brother-in-law. The incident, which occurred in March, was uncovered in April. Police have arrested the accused and his father, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:26 IST
Social Media Contact Sparks Tragic Family Conflict in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A troubling case of familial conflict turned tragic in Jharkhand, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly strangled by her brother after she maintained contact with his brother-in-law via social media. The event came to light after villagers noticed post-death rituals.

Authorities have arrested the accused, 29-year-old Rahul, and his father, Subodh Pathak. According to police revelations, the altercation between the siblings arose out of Rahul's displeasure over the girl's interactions on social media, culminating in tragedy on March 13.

The case highlights underlying family tensions as Subodh had adopted the girl years ago. The police investigation continues, with attempts to locate a doctor who initially examined the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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