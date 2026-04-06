Supreme Court's Monday Decisions: Impact on Governance and Policy

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assume control of cases related to the gherao of seven judicial officers in Malda. The court emphasized the need to protect the integrity of West Bengal's governance structures from political interference.

The Supreme Court also decided against staying the Adani Group's acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, valued at Rs 14,535 crore. However, it mandated that no major policy decisions be made without approval from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), ensuring regulatory oversight during the transition.

Additional decisions include addressing the removal of voters from electoral rolls in West Bengal by tasking central forces with maintaining security, upholding Madras High Court's labeling requirements for plastics, and seeking expert explanations in an NCERT book controversy. The court continues to influence key governance and policy areas through these rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)