Omar Abdullah: Transforming Tragedy into Commitment in Jammu

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently handed out appointment orders to 124 candidates from the Jammu division under a special rehabilitation assistance scheme. The initiative aims to provide stability and support to families enduring tough times.

During the event, Abdullah encouraged the appointees to perform their duties with integrity, urging them to uphold the legacy of service left by their loved ones. He expressed his solidarity with the families and highlighted the appointees' significant hardships.

Abdullah also called for administrative efficiency, pledging a faster issuance process for appointment orders in the future. His administration remains committed to addressing concerns and advancing service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)