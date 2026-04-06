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Bengal SIR: Election Commission tells SC that remaining claims and objections will be decided during the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:30 IST
Bengal SIR: Election Commission tells SC that remaining claims and objections will be decided during the day.
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  • India

Bengal SIR: Election Commission tells SC that remaining claims and objections will be decided during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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