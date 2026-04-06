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Tragic Demise: Officer's Life Ends Abruptly

A police sub-inspector in Bihar's Vaishali district, Kaushal Kishore Kumar, died by suicide using his service revolver. The incident took place in his rented apartment. Initial reports suggest personal reasons behind the act. Investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances leading to this tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:53 IST
Tragic Demise: Officer's Life Ends Abruptly
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub-inspector, Kaushal Kishore Kumar, reportedly died by suicide, officials said on Monday. The tragic event unfolded in a rented accommodation located in Bankman Colony, Vaishali district, Bihar, where Kumar resided.

The incident took place shortly after Kumar's return to his living quarters in the evening. He was designated as the in-charge of Jadhua outpost and the reason behind his untimely death appears to be personal, as speculated by Vaishali SP Vikram Sihag.

At the incident's occurrence, Kumar's wife was in another room. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are conducting further investigations to ascertain the factors leading to this unfortunate event.

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