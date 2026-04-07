Wall Street Wobbles Amid Middle East Tensions and Market Uncertainties

On Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes fell as the financial world closely monitored tensions in the Middle East, spurred by President Trump's ultimatum to Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Investors remained on edge as military strikes in Iran suggested a prolonged conflict.

Tech stocks, especially Apple, which dropped 4.2% due to production concerns, led the day's losses. The S&P 500's fall was buffered somewhat by Broadcom's gains following a lucrative deal with Google. Meanwhile, revamped Medicare Advantage payments triggered a surge in health insurance stocks like UnitedHealth and Humana.

This atmosphere of uncertainty complicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, especially amid fears of inflation spurred by the conflict's impact on crude prices. Analysts are poised to analyze forthcoming inflation data while keeping a close eye on comments from Fed officials.