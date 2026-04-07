Madhya Pradesh Marks Ambedkar's Legacy with Prisoner Releases

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to release 87 prisoners serving life sentences for good conduct on April 14, celebrating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary. This initiative, focusing on inmates' rehabilitation post-release and alleviating prison overcrowding, demonstrates a commitment to reform and support.

An official highlighted that the move represents a premature release for these inmates, with additional sentence remissions granted to seven others serving non-life imprisonment. The government's efforts also saw the release of 94 other convicted prisoners on January 26, 2026.

The state routinely awards sentence remissions five times annually, including Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Guidelines for this initiative, issued on May 27, 2025, aim to enhance the prison administrative system and support societal reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)