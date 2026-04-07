Critical Diplomatic Maneuvering Amidst Intensifying U.S.-Iran Tensions

Diplomatic efforts to mediate talks between the United States and Iran persist as tensions escalate, Pakistani sources informed Reuters on Tuesday. Continued U.S. strikes on Iran and approaching retaliatory deadlines intensify the urgency of negotiations.

A senior Pakistani security official highlighted Iran's recent strike on U.S.-linked industrial sites in Saudi Arabia as a potential jeopardy to ongoing discussions. The official warned that any retaliation by Saudi Arabia could terminate the dialogue and potentially involve Pakistan due to its defense alliance with Riyadh.

A Pakistani intermediary reported Iran's cautious stance, noting crucial hours ahead for dialogue continuity. While Tehran has shown some willingness to negotiate, its condition for halting U.S. and Israeli strikes before any meaningful discussions poses a significant challenge, risking further regional destabilization.