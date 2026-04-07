Kapil Sibal Criticizes Decision to Reject Motion against CEC

In a sharp critique of a recent parliamentary decision, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed discontent with the rejection of notices from the opposition aimed at moving a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Sibal emphasized that dismissing such notices without investigation could perpetuate polarised politics in the nation.

The notices, originally submitted in March, accused Kumar of various charges, including 'partisan conduct' and 'mass disenfranchisement.' Despite these grave accusations, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla refused to admit the notices, arguing that the allegations did not meet the constitutional threshold for removal proceedings.

Sibal, a senior advocate, indicated that seeking judicial intervention might be the next step. He highlighted the disparity in decision-making processes concerning impeachment notices, citing the prolonged inaction on Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav's case as an example. The rejection of the motion against CEC Kumar has sparked a debate on accountability and the interpretation of constitutional provisions within the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)