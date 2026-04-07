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Determined Mother Reopens Hit-and-Run Case with New Evidence

Lalita Chaudhary, whose son died in a hit-and-run, found the accused driver after police closed the case due to lack of evidence. She gathered new evidence and convinced authorities to reopen the investigation to seek justice for her son, Kshitij Chaudhary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:30 IST
Determined Mother Reopens Hit-and-Run Case with New Evidence
  • Country:
  • India

Two years after losing her son in a hit-and-run, Lalita Chaudhary successfully tracked down the driver responsible, thanks to new evidence she gathered.

Her efforts led her to Dehradun SSP Prameendra Singh Dobal on April 4, who promised to revive the investigation. Kshitij Chaudhary, her 18-year-old son, was fatally injured by an overspeeding vehicle in Prem Nagar.

The police, initially closing the case in 2024 due to insufficient evidence, may now revisit it upon court permission, as corroborated by SHO Naresh Rathore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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