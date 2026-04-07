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Portugal's Strategic Balancing Act in U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

Portugal has allowed 76 landings and 25 overflights by U.S. aircraft at Lajes Air Base, under conditions to avoid civilian targets, amidst the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel affirms U.S. compliance, while highlighting the diplomatic approach to conflict resolution. Other European nations have imposed restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:31 IST
Portugal's Strategic Balancing Act in U.S.-Israeli War on Iran
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal has permitted 76 U.S. aircraft landings at the Lajes Air Base in the Azores and approved 25 overflights of its territory since the escalation of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The authorization is conditional: the operations must not target civilian infrastructure, forming part of Portugal's stance of 'loyal cooperation' with its NATO ally, as stated by Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

While some landings were refused, Portugal emphasizes transparency, supporting a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. In contrast, other European nations like Spain, France, and Italy have restricted access.

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