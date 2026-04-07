Portugal's Strategic Balancing Act in U.S.-Israeli War on Iran

Portugal has permitted 76 U.S. aircraft landings at the Lajes Air Base in the Azores and approved 25 overflights of its territory since the escalation of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The authorization is conditional: the operations must not target civilian infrastructure, forming part of Portugal's stance of 'loyal cooperation' with its NATO ally, as stated by Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

While some landings were refused, Portugal emphasizes transparency, supporting a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. In contrast, other European nations like Spain, France, and Italy have restricted access.