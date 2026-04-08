Tragedy and Allegations: Taxi Driver's Shocking Farewell
A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore, Abhishek Patil, died by suicide after accusing police of assault and corruption in a viral video. His claims led to the suspension of a sub-inspector, and an investigation has been initiated, with results expected within three days.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore has reportedly died by suicide, leaving behind a video in which he accused the police of assault and corruption. The heart-wrenching footage, recorded by the driver, Abhishek Patil, has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.
Patil's video outlined a series of events that began with a minor collision involving his taxi. In the recording, he alleged unjust treatment by officers at the Rajendra Nagar police station, who he claimed demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 after siding with the other motorist involved in the incident.
Following the video's release, authorities suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was implicated in Patil's allegations. A complete investigation has been ordered, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani stating that action will be determined based on the probe's findings, due in three days.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Taxi
- Suicide
- Corruption
- Police
- Assault
- Investigation
- Video
- Suspension
- Bribe
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