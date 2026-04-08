Tragedy and Allegations: Taxi Driver's Shocking Farewell

A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore has reportedly died by suicide, leaving behind a video in which he accused the police of assault and corruption. The heart-wrenching footage, recorded by the driver, Abhishek Patil, has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.

Patil's video outlined a series of events that began with a minor collision involving his taxi. In the recording, he alleged unjust treatment by officers at the Rajendra Nagar police station, who he claimed demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 after siding with the other motorist involved in the incident.

Following the video's release, authorities suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was implicated in Patil's allegations. A complete investigation has been ordered, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani stating that action will be determined based on the probe's findings, due in three days.