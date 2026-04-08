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Tragedy and Allegations: Taxi Driver's Shocking Farewell

A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore, Abhishek Patil, died by suicide after accusing police of assault and corruption in a viral video. His claims led to the suspension of a sub-inspector, and an investigation has been initiated, with results expected within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:27 IST
Tragedy and Allegations: Taxi Driver's Shocking Farewell
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A 25-year-old taxi driver in Indore has reportedly died by suicide, leaving behind a video in which he accused the police of assault and corruption. The heart-wrenching footage, recorded by the driver, Abhishek Patil, has since spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.

Patil's video outlined a series of events that began with a minor collision involving his taxi. In the recording, he alleged unjust treatment by officers at the Rajendra Nagar police station, who he claimed demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 after siding with the other motorist involved in the incident.

Following the video's release, authorities suspended sub-inspector Manohar Pal, who was implicated in Patil's allegations. A complete investigation has been ordered, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani stating that action will be determined based on the probe's findings, due in three days.

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