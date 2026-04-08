Political Firestorm: Protests Erupt Over Allegations Against Assam CM's Family

The protests against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified on Wednesday, with the Youth Congress rallying at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration, led by Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib, came in the wake of allegations by Congress leader Pawan Khera that Sarma's wife holds multiple passports and undeclared assets—a claim strongly denied by Sarma.

The political uproar has drawn attention as the Assam Assembly elections approach. Critics, including Chib, have condemned Sarma's remarks about Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and accused the BJP-RSS of harboring anti-Dalit attitudes.

(With inputs from agencies.)