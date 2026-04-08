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Tragic Collision: Father and Son-in-law Killed in Betul District

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district resulted in the immediate deaths of Haridas Verma and his son-in-law Sunahri Sinotiya when a trailer truck collided with their motorcycle. The incident occurred at Baretha Ghat and the truck driver has been detained by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:49 IST
Tragic Collision: Father and Son-in-law Killed in Betul District
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  • India

Two individuals lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The victims, identified as 60-year-old Haridas Verma and his son-in-law Sunahri Sinotiya, were hit by a trailer truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place at Baretha Ghat at around 3.30 pm. According to police, the men were returning home on a motorcycle after purchasing agricultural supplies in Betul city.

The truck collided with their motorcycle from behind, leading to their instant deaths. Authorities have since impounded the truck and taken its driver into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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