Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall to Rajasthan

Rainfall was experienced in various parts of Rajasthan due to a western disturbance, the Meteorological Department reported.

Shahpura in Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall at 45 mm. The disturbance has led to temperatures below normal in many regions, though these are expected to rise soon.

From Thursday onward, a dry spell is forecast across Rajasthan with temperatures likely to increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over several days.

(With inputs from agencies.)