Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall to Rajasthan
Rainfall was recorded in several areas of Rajasthan under a western disturbance. The highest rainfall of 45 mm was in Shahpura. Maximum temperatures are below normal due to the rain but are expected to rise as the disturbance recedes. Dry weather is predicted for the following days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rainfall was experienced in various parts of Rajasthan due to a western disturbance, the Meteorological Department reported.
Shahpura in Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall at 45 mm. The disturbance has led to temperatures below normal in many regions, though these are expected to rise soon.
From Thursday onward, a dry spell is forecast across Rajasthan with temperatures likely to increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over several days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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