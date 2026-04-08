Left Menu

Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall to Rajasthan

Rainfall was recorded in several areas of Rajasthan under a western disturbance. The highest rainfall of 45 mm was in Shahpura. Maximum temperatures are below normal due to the rain but are expected to rise as the disturbance recedes. Dry weather is predicted for the following days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:44 IST
Western Disturbance Brings Rainfall to Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rainfall was experienced in various parts of Rajasthan due to a western disturbance, the Meteorological Department reported.

Shahpura in Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall at 45 mm. The disturbance has led to temperatures below normal in many regions, though these are expected to rise soon.

From Thursday onward, a dry spell is forecast across Rajasthan with temperatures likely to increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over several days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Era of Women's Leadership in India: A Transformative Shift

Golden Era of Women's Leadership in India: A Transformative Shift

 India
2
Magnetic Breakthrough: Navigated TMS Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment in Soldiers

Magnetic Breakthrough: Navigated TMS Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment in Soldie...

 Global
3
Integrated Breakthrough: Agilent and BaseSolve Enhance U.S. Genomics Workflow

Integrated Breakthrough: Agilent and BaseSolve Enhance U.S. Genomics Workflo...

 United States
4
Mastermind Behind ATM Fraud Ring Nabbed in Delhi

Mastermind Behind ATM Fraud Ring Nabbed in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026