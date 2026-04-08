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Chilling Assault: Girl's Ordeal at Bhojipura Cafe

In Bhojipura, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven people, including a restaurant owner, after being threatened with video leakage. The police identified the accused, who remain at large, and filed an FIR under the POCSO Act against them. The girl initially hid the ordeal due to fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:50 IST
Chilling Assault: Girl's Ordeal at Bhojipura Cafe
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  • India

A shocking case has emerged from Bhojipura, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven individuals, as informed by the police. Among the accused is a restaurant owner, further deepening the gravity of the crime.

The survivor was forced to a cafe on her way to school, aided by one of the accused who allegedly bike-lifted her to the scene. Disturbingly, this incident is linked to a prior assault where a video was recorded without her consent, adding layers of trauma and intimidation to the victim's plight.

The suspects, including Asad Haider alias Karan and others, remain at large despite a filed FIR under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. Law enforcement is actively searching for the perpetrators as the case continues to unfold, drawing significant community attention and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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