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Elderly Passenger Assaulted by KSRTC Driver Sparks Outrage

A KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaulted an elderly passenger, Bhadran, in Vattapara, Kerala. The incident, which involved verbal abuse and physical assault with an iron rod, left Bhadran with head injuries. The police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation, promising the driver's imminent arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:52 IST
Elderly Passenger Assaulted by KSRTC Driver Sparks Outrage
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An alarming incident has surfaced in Vattapara, Kerala, involving a KSRTC bus driver accused of violently assaulting a senior passenger. The police said that the altercation erupted when Bhadran, 65, questioned why the driver had skipped a designated stop.

The conflict escalated when the driver, already agitated, allegedly attacked Bhadran with an iron rod before forcibly ejecting him from the bus. The passenger sustained severe head injuries requiring hospital treatment, including three stitches, as per the FIR report.

This shocking episode calls into question passenger safety protocols within public transport. Local authorities are scrutinizing the event closely, assuring that the identified driver will face legal consequences imminently.

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