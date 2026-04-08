Cracking the Code: Delhi's Operation CyHawk 4.0
Delhi Police have arrested over 600 individuals and identified 8,000 suspects in a major cybercrime crackdown, Operation CyHawk 4.0. Conducted on April 6-7, the operation involved 5,000 personnel and resulted in 499 new FIRs. The focus was on digital fraud targeting NRI victims and organized crime networks.
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In a decisive move to combat cybercrime, the Delhi Police launched Operation CyHawk 4.0, arresting more than 600 individuals and identifying over 8,000 suspects. This large-scale operation, conducted on April 6 and 7, saw the deployment of 5,000 personnel.
Authorities registered 499 new FIRs, primarily targeting organized digital fraud networks. These networks were known for deceiving NRI victims through fake social media ads and operated extensively from southwest Delhi.
Furthermore, police apprehended four suspects accused of providing mule bank accounts to assist in cyber fraud. Senior officers are scheduled to provide more details in an upcoming press conference at police headquarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)