Internal Strife: Congress Workers’ Woes in Himachal Pradesh
Former state Congress chief Kaul Singh Thakur criticized the government's treatment of party workers, citing inefficiencies in implementing approved notes by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government. Thakur warned of internal discord if workers' grievances are not addressed promptly, highlighting the preferential treatment of BJP workers in Mandi district.
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Kaul Singh Thakur, former state Congress chief, has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the current government is treating party workers. Speaking at a gathering in Mandi district, Thakur noted that despite the Congress being in power, the work for dedicated party workers is not being prioritized, while BJP workers' requests are expedited.
Thakur highlighted the inefficiency in implementing approved notes by the current Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, claiming delays that were not experienced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He pointed out the misallocation of school principal promotions to distant areas instead of their actual requirements.
Thakur warned that if the current administration continues to neglect the valid demands of Congress workers, it could lead to significant political repercussions. His comments underline the existing resentment among party members over what they perceive as a lack of respect and efficiency from their leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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