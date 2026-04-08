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Odisha Vigilance Department Uncovers Massive Wealth Haul

The Odisha Vigilance Department conducted raids uncovering extensive assets belonging to a senior irrigation engineer. Findings included luxury properties, valuable bank deposits, and high-value plots, with asset valuation exceeding expectations as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:03 IST
Odisha Vigilance Department Uncovers Massive Wealth Haul
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The Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday conducted a series of raids that revealed substantial wealth amassed by a senior irrigation department engineer. The operation, spurred by a tip-off, targeted six locations associated with the engineer from the Central Irrigation Circle.

Among the uncovered assets were a grand three-story building in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse with a two-story structure in Dhenkanal, and five plots of significant value located in both Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal. The searches also led to the recovery of Rs 6.23 lakh in cash, over Rs 60 lakh in bank deposits, gold ornaments, flight tickets worth Rs 13.47 lakh, and two four-wheelers.

Officials noted that the cumulative asset value is expected to rise as investigations proceed. A robust team of officers, including an Additional SP, 11 DSP-rank officers, and supporting staff, executed the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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