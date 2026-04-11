Green Light for Ujh Project: Boosting Irrigation and Energy in J&K

In a major development, the long-pending Ujh multipurpose project has received the green signal, clearing the path for substantial enhancements in regional irrigation and infrastructure along the Jammu and Kashmir border. Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the approval during a press briefing.

Addressing infrastructural strides, Singh also announced that the Shahpur Kandi Barrage is on the brink of completion, with the PNG pipeline expected to reach Kathua shortly, marking substantial progress in providing clean energy access.

Moreover, Singh emphasized the enhanced irrigation benefits and infrastructure development these projects promise to deliver. The completion of these initiatives is expected to boost economic activity, connectivity, and public infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)