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Green Light for Ujh Project: Boosting Irrigation and Energy in J&K

The Ujh multipurpose project has finally been approved, poised to enhance irrigation and border infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The initiative, alongside the nearing completion of the Shahpur Kandi Barrage and PNG pipeline, promises clean energy access and improved regional development. Union minister Jitendra Singh announced these significant infrastructural updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:47 IST
Green Light for Ujh Project: Boosting Irrigation and Energy in J&K
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In a major development, the long-pending Ujh multipurpose project has received the green signal, clearing the path for substantial enhancements in regional irrigation and infrastructure along the Jammu and Kashmir border. Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the approval during a press briefing.

Addressing infrastructural strides, Singh also announced that the Shahpur Kandi Barrage is on the brink of completion, with the PNG pipeline expected to reach Kathua shortly, marking substantial progress in providing clean energy access.

Moreover, Singh emphasized the enhanced irrigation benefits and infrastructure development these projects promise to deliver. The completion of these initiatives is expected to boost economic activity, connectivity, and public infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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