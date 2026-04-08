Deadly Enmity: Shocking Murder in Ladpura
A 30-year-old man named Mohammed Salman was murdered in Ladpura due to old enmity. Attacked by Sohel with red pepper powder and a knife, Salman was fatally injured. Police are investigating the case, registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as efforts to apprehend the suspect continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Ladpura as a 30-year-old man was murdered over an old enmity, police confirmed on Wednesday.
Mohammed Salman was attacked while carrying his young daughter. The assailant used red pepper powder and a knife to inflict lethal injuries before escaping.
Authorities have registered a case and are actively pursuing the suspect, identified as Sohel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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