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End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Voice Silenced

Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer and a pillar of Indian cinema, passed away due to multi-organ failure at 92. Recognized for her genre-defying voice, Bhosle's career spanned eight decades, recording over 12,000 songs. Shah Rukh Khan expressed sorrow, calling her voice timeless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:22 IST
End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Voice Silenced
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan mourned the passing of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92 from multi-organ failure. Known for her genre-defying voice, Bhosle was a cornerstone of Indian cinema.

Bhosle, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital with a chest infection and exhaustion the day before her death, was celebrated for stepping out of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow and creating her own musical universe. Throughout her eight-decade career, she recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages.

In a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X, Shah Rukh Khan called her voice a pillar of Indian cinema that will resonate for centuries. Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at Shivaji Park, marking the end of a profound musical legacy.

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