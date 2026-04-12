End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Timeless Voice Silenced

On Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan mourned the passing of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died at 92 from multi-organ failure. Known for her genre-defying voice, Bhosle was a cornerstone of Indian cinema.

Bhosle, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital with a chest infection and exhaustion the day before her death, was celebrated for stepping out of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's shadow and creating her own musical universe. Throughout her eight-decade career, she recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages.

In a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X, Shah Rukh Khan called her voice a pillar of Indian cinema that will resonate for centuries. Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at Shivaji Park, marking the end of a profound musical legacy.