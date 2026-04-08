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Record Clearance: Gurugram RERA Resolves Thousands of Cases

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has successfully resolved all pending complaints up to 2024. In 2025, it adjudicated 5,024 complaints, granting refunds or delayed possession charges. This achievement positions Gurugram RERA as the highest in complaint disposal among similar authorities, despite being third in registration numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:21 IST
Record Clearance: Gurugram RERA Resolves Thousands of Cases

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram (RERA) has achieved a significant milestone by resolving all pending complaints up to 2024. The authority announced that all cases up to that year have been adjudicated, with only those from 2025 now under review.

As of March 31, 2025, RERA Gurugram had cleared 2,174 cases. In the same year, they handled 5,024 complaints, providing refunds or delayed possession charges based on case merits. This achievement highlights their efficient case management.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, while Gurugram RERA ranks third in the number of registered complaints, it leads in the disposal rate. This positions Gurugram as a leader in real estate regulatory performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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