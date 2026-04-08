Historic Step Towards Women's Political Empowerment

In a significant step for women's political empowerment, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod to amendments in the Women's Reservation Act. The draft bill, titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, aims to enhance female representation by reserving 273 Lok Sabha seats for women, increasing the total seats to 816.

President Droupadi Murmu's assent to the law, officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, underscores the government's commitment to implementing these changes by 2029. This landmark legislation, focusing on women's empowerment, seeks to reshape the political landscape with substantial representation in both Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

With the anticipated passage of these amendments during April's special parliamentary session, the political spectrum is poised for transformation. Prime Minister Modi, during a rally, emphasized the need for all political entities to support this historic move, urging unity beyond electoral calculations, to foster greater inclusion of women leaders in governance.