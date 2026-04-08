Let's win over 200 seats, create history to protect TN from being defeated: DMK leader Udhayanidhi in Tiruvallur.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Let's win over 200 seats, create history to protect TN from being defeated: DMK leader Udhayanidhi in Tiruvallur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Udhayanidhi
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- elections
- Tiruvallur
- political
- victory
- seats
- history
- safeguard
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