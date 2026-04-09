NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Torture of Journalist by Gujarat Police
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief after reports emerged that a journalist was allegedly unlawfully apprehended and tortured by police authorities. The NHRC is demanding a detailed investigation report on the allegations and the journalist's current health condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief, following allegations of unlawful apprehension and torture of a journalist by police authorities.
According to reports, the journalist was subjected to physical torture, resulting in serious injuries, after being apprehended by the Rajkot Crime Branch.
The NHRC is seeking a detailed report on the investigation, urging the authorities to address this serious potential violation of human rights urgently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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