Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Torture of Journalist by Gujarat Police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief after reports emerged that a journalist was allegedly unlawfully apprehended and tortured by police authorities. The NHRC is demanding a detailed investigation report on the allegations and the journalist's current health condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:44 IST
NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Torture of Journalist by Gujarat Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief, following allegations of unlawful apprehension and torture of a journalist by police authorities.

According to reports, the journalist was subjected to physical torture, resulting in serious injuries, after being apprehended by the Rajkot Crime Branch.

The NHRC is seeking a detailed report on the investigation, urging the authorities to address this serious potential violation of human rights urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Catch the Latest Highlights in the World of Sports: From Masters Challenges to Olympic Park Fire

Catch the Latest Highlights in the World of Sports: From Masters Challenges ...

 Global
2
Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

 Global
3
China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

 Global
4
Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026