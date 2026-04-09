NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Torture of Journalist by Gujarat Police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief, following allegations of unlawful apprehension and torture of a journalist by police authorities.

According to reports, the journalist was subjected to physical torture, resulting in serious injuries, after being apprehended by the Rajkot Crime Branch.

The NHRC is seeking a detailed report on the investigation, urging the authorities to address this serious potential violation of human rights urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)