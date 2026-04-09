Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Engineer's Hidden Wealth

Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, Additional Chief Engineer of Odisha's Water Resources Department, was detained after substantial assets were discovered on his properties. The arrest follows a significant vigilance operation.

Conducted on a tip-off, the raids took place across six sites affiliated with Mohanty. Officials uncovered a triple-storeyed palace-like building in Bhubaneswar and a farmhouse in Dhenkanal, among other properties.

Authorities confiscated assets including Rs 6.23 lakh in cash, bank deposits of over Rs 1.81 crore, gold ornaments, and two cars. The investigation prompted an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)