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Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Engineer's Hidden Wealth

Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, a senior engineer in Odisha's Water Resources Department, was arrested following the discovery of multiple properties, significant cash reserves, and assets during a vigilance raid. The operation led to the registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Cuttack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:51 IST
Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Engineer's Hidden Wealth
Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, Additional Chief Engineer of Odisha's Water Resources Department, was detained after substantial assets were discovered on his properties. The arrest follows a significant vigilance operation.

Conducted on a tip-off, the raids took place across six sites affiliated with Mohanty. Officials uncovered a triple-storeyed palace-like building in Bhubaneswar and a farmhouse in Dhenkanal, among other properties.

Authorities confiscated assets including Rs 6.23 lakh in cash, bank deposits of over Rs 1.81 crore, gold ornaments, and two cars. The investigation prompted an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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