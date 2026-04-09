Journalist Detained over Alleged Treason in Russia

On Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the detention of a former Radio Free Europe freelance journalist on charges of treason. The individual allegedly provided Ukrainian intelligence with information.

Accusations involve the suspect's collaboration with Ukraine's SBU intelligence service, albeit without revealing his identity. Kyiv and Radio Free Europe have yet to comment.

FSB-released footage showed officers searching his apartment, uncovering old memory sticks and phones allegedly used to convey data about a local publication and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)