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Journalist Detained over Alleged Treason in Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a former Radio Free Europe freelancer for treason over claims of sharing information with Ukrainian intelligence. The man is accused of using Telegram to pass data on local infrastructure, allegedly resulting in cyberattacks by Ukraine's SBU. No names have been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:55 IST
Journalist Detained over Alleged Treason in Russia
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On Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the detention of a former Radio Free Europe freelance journalist on charges of treason. The individual allegedly provided Ukrainian intelligence with information.

Accusations involve the suspect's collaboration with Ukraine's SBU intelligence service, albeit without revealing his identity. Kyiv and Radio Free Europe have yet to comment.

FSB-released footage showed officers searching his apartment, uncovering old memory sticks and phones allegedly used to convey data about a local publication and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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