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Principal Arrested for Alleged Abuse of 14-Year-Old in Jharkhand

A school principal in Jharkhand's Chatra district was arrested on charges of raping a 14-year-old student. Authorities took action after the girl's family filed a complaint. The accused faces charges under the POCSO Act, SC/ST Act, and more. Investigations, including a DNA test, are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:22 IST
Principal Arrested for Alleged Abuse of 14-Year-Old in Jharkhand
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In a disturbing incident from Jharkhand's Chatra district, a school principal has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the girl's family at the Hunterganj police station.

Authorities lodged an FIR against the 50-year-old under several sections, including the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. The student, who boarded at the school, was found pregnant after visiting home due to ill health.

The district administration has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter thoroughly, and a DNA test will be conducted to substantiate the allegations, as per court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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