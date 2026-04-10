Principal Arrested for Alleged Abuse of 14-Year-Old in Jharkhand
A school principal in Jharkhand's Chatra district was arrested on charges of raping a 14-year-old student. Authorities took action after the girl's family filed a complaint. The accused faces charges under the POCSO Act, SC/ST Act, and more. Investigations, including a DNA test, are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident from Jharkhand's Chatra district, a school principal has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the girl's family at the Hunterganj police station.
Authorities lodged an FIR against the 50-year-old under several sections, including the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. The student, who boarded at the school, was found pregnant after visiting home due to ill health.
The district administration has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter thoroughly, and a DNA test will be conducted to substantiate the allegations, as per court orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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