Principal Arrested for Alleged Abuse of 14-Year-Old in Jharkhand

In a disturbing incident from Jharkhand's Chatra district, a school principal has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the girl's family at the Hunterganj police station.

Authorities lodged an FIR against the 50-year-old under several sections, including the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. The student, who boarded at the school, was found pregnant after visiting home due to ill health.

The district administration has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter thoroughly, and a DNA test will be conducted to substantiate the allegations, as per court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)