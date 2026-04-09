Left Menu

Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

The Hindu Front for Justice presented evidence from the Archaeological Survey of India's scientific survey to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, claiming that a temple once stood at the Bhojshala complex, predating the current mosque. The case has sparked legal debates on religious character, with both sides presenting conflicting historical interpretations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:11 IST
Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing legal battle over the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, the Hindu Front for Justice asserts that a temple predating the current mosque existed at the site. The group supports its claims with the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific survey reports, stating that religious symbols and remains of idols indicate a temple's previous existence.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is scrutinizing these claims, with day-to-day hearings taking place since early April. The ASI, tasked with maintaining the disputed site, plays a crucial role in the case, offering insights from their extensive survey, conducted from March to July 2024. The Hindu side references these findings, emphasizing their legal significance.

Amid objections from the Muslim side, who question the survey's validity and the introduction of certain materials, the court permitted limited references to the ASI report. This ongoing case echoes past religious site disputes, highlighting deeper tensions between historic interpretation and current religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Historic Poll Turnout: A Movement Beyond Elections

Assam's Historic Poll Turnout: A Movement Beyond Elections

 India
2
Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh

Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Determined Voter Triumphs Through Bureaucratic Hurdle in Kerala Elections

Determined Voter Triumphs Through Bureaucratic Hurdle in Kerala Elections

 India
4
Darts Regulation Authority Bans Transgender Players from Women's Tournaments

Darts Regulation Authority Bans Transgender Players from Women's Tournaments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026