Temple vs. Mosque: Unraveling the Bhojshala Dispute

In the ongoing legal battle over the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district, the Hindu Front for Justice asserts that a temple predating the current mosque existed at the site. The group supports its claims with the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) scientific survey reports, stating that religious symbols and remains of idols indicate a temple's previous existence.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is scrutinizing these claims, with day-to-day hearings taking place since early April. The ASI, tasked with maintaining the disputed site, plays a crucial role in the case, offering insights from their extensive survey, conducted from March to July 2024. The Hindu side references these findings, emphasizing their legal significance.

Amid objections from the Muslim side, who question the survey's validity and the introduction of certain materials, the court permitted limited references to the ASI report. This ongoing case echoes past religious site disputes, highlighting deeper tensions between historic interpretation and current religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)