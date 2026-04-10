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Eswatini Court Advocates for Migrants' Right to Legal Representation

A court in Eswatini has upheld the right of the first five migrants transferred from the U.S. to have legal representation. Although denied initially, the court overruled the government's objection and granted access to human rights lawyer Sibusiso Nhlabatsi. This ruling could influence similar cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:30 IST
Eswatini Court Advocates for Migrants' Right to Legal Representation
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In a significant ruling, a court in Eswatini has determined that the first five migrants sent from the United States have a right to legal representation. Initially denied access, the court favored human rights lawyer Sibusiso Nhlabatsi, overturning the government's reluctance to allow the lawyer to represent them.

The government's argument that the detainees did not specifically request Nhlabatsi was dismissed by the court. The judges emphasized that granting the attorney access would pose no harm, stating that migrants can express their preferences directly to him if they choose.

This decision, although specifically applying to the first five migrants, may create a precedent impacting other deportation cases in Eswatini. With at least 19 third-country migrants affected, legal challenges continue regarding the $5.1 million agreement between the U.S. and Eswatini, focusing on its legality and consequences for those incarcerated under its terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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