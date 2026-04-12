Dramatic Night Arrest: Lawyer's Murder Suspect Apprehended
Police have arrested Rajendra Sonkar in connection with the murder of lawyer Rajiv Singh. Sonkar was apprehended after a police encounter at Robertsganj Tiraaha, with multiple criminal cases against him. Singh was shot dead in Sadbhavnanagar, prompting a police operation to capture the suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, police successfully apprehended Rajendra Sonkar, a suspect linked to the murder of a lawyer, following an encounter on the night of Saturday and Sunday.
The lawyer, Rajiv Singh, was shot in Sadbhavnanagar, prompting an intense police operation. Sonkar, a resident of Devri Virohi, has a record of six criminal cases.
The police confronted Sonkar at Robertsganj Tiraaha. Attempts to escape led to a chase, where Sonkar fired at officers. The police retaliated, injuring Sonkar and recovering weapons and a motorcycle used in the crime. The hunt for another suspect continues.