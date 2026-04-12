Dramatic Night Arrest: Lawyer's Murder Suspect Apprehended

In a dramatic turn of events, police successfully apprehended Rajendra Sonkar, a suspect linked to the murder of a lawyer, following an encounter on the night of Saturday and Sunday.

The lawyer, Rajiv Singh, was shot in Sadbhavnanagar, prompting an intense police operation. Sonkar, a resident of Devri Virohi, has a record of six criminal cases.

The police confronted Sonkar at Robertsganj Tiraaha. Attempts to escape led to a chase, where Sonkar fired at officers. The police retaliated, injuring Sonkar and recovering weapons and a motorcycle used in the crime. The hunt for another suspect continues.