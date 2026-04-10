Tragic Discovery: Missing Kerala Student Found Dead at Manikyadhara Falls
A class 10 student from Kerala, Kumari Shrinanda, was found dead three days after going missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls. An extensive search involving drones and disaster management teams was conducted after she disappeared while trekking in the Chandradrona hill range.
- Country:
- India
Kumari Shrinanda, a class 10 student from Kerala, was found dead three days after disappearing during a family outing to Manikyadhara Falls. The Chandradrona hill range turned tragic for the family when Shrinanda went missing after trekking.
Authorities confirmed that her body was discovered with her clothing intact. The Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar Dayama, stated that a post-mortem and additional procedures are now in progress.
This incident is a somber reminder of a similar case in the nearby Kodagu district, where another individual went missing but was successfully reunited with her family after an intense search operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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