Controversy and Politics Surround the 'Real Kerala Story'
CPI general secretary Binoy Viswom addresses controversy over Monalisa Bhosle's interfaith marriage, deemed politically motivated. An investigation was launched into her age at the time of marriage. Viswom alleges BJP involvement in electoral malpractices, while expressing confidence in CPI's success in Kerala elections.
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A political storm has erupted around the marriage of Monalisa Bhosle, a young woman whose union with a Muslim man in Kerala has sparked controversy. CPI general secretary Binoy Viswom claims there's a political agenda at play, as allegations surface regarding Bhosle's age at the time of marriage.
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh launched an inquiry after it was suggested that Bhosle was only 16 upon her marriage. Viswom asserts that Bhosle's Aadhaar card had verified her age and called for any new claims to be thoroughly investigated. He firmly believes political motives are behind the issue.
Viswom further alleged BJP's use of corporate-backed black money during elections, pointing out similar activities in Kerala's past elections. He expressed optimism for CPI and LDF's success in the recent Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, predicting CPI's improved seat count before May 4th's scheduled counting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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