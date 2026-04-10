NHAI-WII Study Shows Wildlife Thriving Along Delhi–Dehradun Corridor, Sets Benchmark for Green Infrastructure

In a landmark achievement for sustainable infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has released a groundbreaking report titled ‘Landscapes Reconnected’, providing the first empirical evidence of wildlife actively using specially designed animal underpasses along the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor.

The findings mark a significant milestone in demonstrating that large-scale infrastructure projects can successfully coexist with ecological preservation, especially in environmentally sensitive regions such as the Shivalik landscape.

A First-of-Its-Kind Scientific Validation

The WII study offers robust, data-driven validation of wildlife mitigation measures, documenting how engineered underpasses are enabling safe and natural animal movement across a critical forested stretch.

Conducted over an 18 km section between Ganeshpur and Asharodi, the study aimed to:

Assess patterns of wildlife movement through underpasses

Evaluate species-specific usage behavior

Measure the effectiveness of mitigation structures

This region is ecologically rich and serves as a habitat for endangered and sensitive species including:

Asian elephants

Tigers

Greater hornbills

King cobras

Engineering Marvel: Asia’s Largest Wildlife Corridor

A standout feature of the project is the 20 km-long stretch incorporating 10.97 km of dedicated animal underpasses, forming one of the most extensive wildlife passage systems in Asia.

The corridor includes:

Elevated wildlife structures averaging 6–7 meters in height

Design compatibility for large mammals such as elephants

Continuous connectivity across diverse terrain

These structures represent a major engineering breakthrough, ensuring uninterrupted wildlife movement while maintaining high-speed transport efficiency.

Advanced Monitoring: Technology Meets Conservation

The study deployed cutting-edge monitoring systems over a 40-day period, including:

150 high-resolution camera traps

29 AudioMoth acoustic recorders

This effort generated a massive dataset of 111,234 images, capturing interactions of humans, domestic animals, and wildlife.

Key findings include:

40,444 images of wildlife, representing 18 distinct species

Frequent sightings of Golden Jackal, Nilgai, Sambar, and Spotted Deer

Consistent movement of smaller mammals like the Indian Hare

60 recorded instances of elephants safely using the underpasses

These findings confirm that even the largest and most sensitive species are adapting to and utilizing the infrastructure effectively.

Soundscape Management: A Critical Factor

One of the most innovative insights from the study is the role of acoustic ecology in influencing animal behavior.

The research found that:

Generalist species (e.g., jackals, wild boar) tolerate higher noise levels

Sensitive species (e.g., elephants, spotted deer) prefer quieter underpass zones

This has led to recommendations for:

Targeted sound barriers

Noise mitigation strategies in high-crossing zones

Such measures are expected to further enhance the usability of corridors for noise-sensitive wildlife.

Ecological and Social Impact

The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor is emerging as a model for balancing development with conservation by:

Reducing human-wildlife conflict

Preventing habitat fragmentation and population isolation

Maintaining genetic flow across wildlife populations

The Shivalik region, a critical biodiversity hotspot, stands to benefit significantly from these interventions, ensuring long-term ecological stability.

Zonal Analysis for Better Planning

The study area was divided into three zones to capture terrain diversity:

Zone I (5.43 km): Ganeshpur to Mohand

Zone II (9.80 km): Mohand to Asharodi check post

Zone III (3.14 km): Asharodi to Mohabewala (Doon Valley)

These zones encompass riverbeds, hilly terrain, and dense Sal forests, allowing for comprehensive ecological assessment.

Setting a New Standard for Infrastructure Development

The report underscores that well-planned infrastructure—integrating underpasses, elevated corridors, and environmental design—can serve both development and conservation goals.

India, which is rapidly expanding its highway network, is increasingly adopting eco-sensitive design frameworks, aligning with global sustainability standards.

NHAI’s Commitment to Green Highways

Reaffirming its commitment, NHAI stated that future highway projects will continue to incorporate:

Data-driven environmental planning

Advanced wildlife mitigation structures

Innovative sustainable construction practices

The ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ report is expected to serve as a benchmark for infrastructure projects worldwide, showcasing India’s leadership in integrating biodiversity conservation with economic growth.