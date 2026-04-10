NHAI-WII Study Shows Wildlife Thriving Along Delhi–Dehradun Corridor, Sets Benchmark for Green Infrastructure
The WII study offers robust, data-driven validation of wildlife mitigation measures, documenting how engineered underpasses are enabling safe and natural animal movement across a critical forested stretch.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark achievement for sustainable infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has released a groundbreaking report titled ‘Landscapes Reconnected’, providing the first empirical evidence of wildlife actively using specially designed animal underpasses along the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor.
The findings mark a significant milestone in demonstrating that large-scale infrastructure projects can successfully coexist with ecological preservation, especially in environmentally sensitive regions such as the Shivalik landscape.
A First-of-Its-Kind Scientific Validation
The WII study offers robust, data-driven validation of wildlife mitigation measures, documenting how engineered underpasses are enabling safe and natural animal movement across a critical forested stretch.
Conducted over an 18 km section between Ganeshpur and Asharodi, the study aimed to:
-
Assess patterns of wildlife movement through underpasses
-
Evaluate species-specific usage behavior
-
Measure the effectiveness of mitigation structures
This region is ecologically rich and serves as a habitat for endangered and sensitive species including:
-
Asian elephants
-
Tigers
-
Greater hornbills
-
King cobras
Engineering Marvel: Asia’s Largest Wildlife Corridor
A standout feature of the project is the 20 km-long stretch incorporating 10.97 km of dedicated animal underpasses, forming one of the most extensive wildlife passage systems in Asia.
The corridor includes:
-
Elevated wildlife structures averaging 6–7 meters in height
-
Design compatibility for large mammals such as elephants
-
Continuous connectivity across diverse terrain
These structures represent a major engineering breakthrough, ensuring uninterrupted wildlife movement while maintaining high-speed transport efficiency.
Advanced Monitoring: Technology Meets Conservation
The study deployed cutting-edge monitoring systems over a 40-day period, including:
-
150 high-resolution camera traps
-
29 AudioMoth acoustic recorders
This effort generated a massive dataset of 111,234 images, capturing interactions of humans, domestic animals, and wildlife.
Key findings include:
-
40,444 images of wildlife, representing 18 distinct species
-
Frequent sightings of Golden Jackal, Nilgai, Sambar, and Spotted Deer
-
Consistent movement of smaller mammals like the Indian Hare
-
60 recorded instances of elephants safely using the underpasses
These findings confirm that even the largest and most sensitive species are adapting to and utilizing the infrastructure effectively.
Soundscape Management: A Critical Factor
One of the most innovative insights from the study is the role of acoustic ecology in influencing animal behavior.
The research found that:
-
Generalist species (e.g., jackals, wild boar) tolerate higher noise levels
-
Sensitive species (e.g., elephants, spotted deer) prefer quieter underpass zones
This has led to recommendations for:
-
Targeted sound barriers
-
Noise mitigation strategies in high-crossing zones
Such measures are expected to further enhance the usability of corridors for noise-sensitive wildlife.
Ecological and Social Impact
The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor is emerging as a model for balancing development with conservation by:
-
Reducing human-wildlife conflict
-
Preventing habitat fragmentation and population isolation
-
Maintaining genetic flow across wildlife populations
The Shivalik region, a critical biodiversity hotspot, stands to benefit significantly from these interventions, ensuring long-term ecological stability.
Zonal Analysis for Better Planning
The study area was divided into three zones to capture terrain diversity:
-
Zone I (5.43 km): Ganeshpur to Mohand
-
Zone II (9.80 km): Mohand to Asharodi check post
-
Zone III (3.14 km): Asharodi to Mohabewala (Doon Valley)
These zones encompass riverbeds, hilly terrain, and dense Sal forests, allowing for comprehensive ecological assessment.
Setting a New Standard for Infrastructure Development
The report underscores that well-planned infrastructure—integrating underpasses, elevated corridors, and environmental design—can serve both development and conservation goals.
India, which is rapidly expanding its highway network, is increasingly adopting eco-sensitive design frameworks, aligning with global sustainability standards.
NHAI’s Commitment to Green Highways
Reaffirming its commitment, NHAI stated that future highway projects will continue to incorporate:
-
Data-driven environmental planning
-
Advanced wildlife mitigation structures
-
Innovative sustainable construction practices
The ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ report is expected to serve as a benchmark for infrastructure projects worldwide, showcasing India’s leadership in integrating biodiversity conservation with economic growth.