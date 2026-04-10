Odisha Gears Up for 2027 PRI Polls with Focus on Seat Reservation
The Odisha government has instructed district collectors to finalize seat reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and women categories in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) ahead of the 2027 rural elections. The process must be completed by April, in accordance with PRI Acts/Rules, using the latest voters' list issued by the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government is taking proactive steps to prepare for the 2027 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections by directing district collectors to finalize seat reservations for underrepresented categories. This includes seats for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women across various PRI positions.
Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water secretary Girish SN has outlined the timeline for this exercise, emphasizing the need to adhere to the deadline for completing the reservations by the end of April. This move comes as part of the government's broader strategy to ensure representation and inclusivity in local governance structures.
State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi highlighted the importance of aligning the elections with the updated voters' list from the Election Commission of India. However, the final electoral roll is yet to be published, presenting a challenge to the timely execution of the seat reservation process.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- PRI
- rural elections
- 2027
- seat reservation
- district collectors
- SC
- ST
- OBC
- women
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