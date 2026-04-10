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Hazaribag Treasury Scam Escalates: Five Arrests and Rs 28 Crore Embezzled

The Hazaribag treasury scam sees five arrests, including police personnel and their spouses, as the embezzlement amount rises to Rs 28 crore. Investigations reveal investments in immovable properties. Accusations fly between political parties, with calls for judicial inquiry as authorities continue probing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:43 IST
Hazaribag Treasury Scam Escalates: Five Arrests and Rs 28 Crore Embezzled
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In a significant development, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Office treasury scam, where the embezzled amount has surged to Rs 28 crore, according to officials. Among those arrested are three police constables and two of their spouses.

The scam, which initially reported a loss of Rs 15.41 crore, involves wrongful withdrawals from the district's treasury accounts, further inflaming political tensions in Jharkhand. Investigations indicate the funds were invested predominantly in real estate, as authorities expand their probe to Bihar.

Political debates have erupted, with the ruling JMM government defending its anti-corruption stance, while opposition BJP criticizes potential governance failures. Meanwhile, calls for a judicial inquiry or CBI investigation mount, as the pursuit for accountability continues.

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