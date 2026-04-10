Tragedy in Mathura: Fatal Boat Accident Claims Lives
A tragic boat accident in Mathura, involving tourists primarily from Punjab, resulted in at least 10 fatalities and several missing individuals. The incident occurred near Kesi Ghat when the boat moved into deeper waters and collided with a floating pontoon. President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences and prayed for the injured.
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In a tragic incident on Friday, a boat carrying tourists from Punjab capsized on the Yamuna river in Vrindavan, Mathura, claiming at least 10 lives. Several individuals are still missing following the accident near Kesi Ghat, officials reported.
The ill-fated boat, which was carrying over two dozen tourists, met disaster when it drifted into deeper waters and struck a floating pontoon. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for the missing.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the rapid recovery of the injured in a heartfelt message shared on X. She expressed profound sorrow over the incident that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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