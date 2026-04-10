Kerala HC Initiates Contempt Proceedings Against State Official Over Cashew Scam

The Kerala High Court has launched civil contempt proceedings against Mohammed Hanish, the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department within the state government. This decision comes after the official repeatedly denied approval for prosecuting two former senior officials of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) concerning a significant Rs 80 crore scam dating back to 2011.

Justice A Badharudeen found that Hanish deliberately disobeyed court orders while refusing sanction to the CBI for prosecuting K A Ratheesh, the former Managing Director, and R Chandrasekharan, the former Chairman of KSCDC. The court's 2024 judgment overturned previous government refusals to grant prosecution sanction, but Hanish issued an order in October last year denying sanction once more.

The case ties back to a plea moved by Kollam-resident Kadakampally Manoj, who initially prompted the High Court to order a CBI investigation into the allegations in 2015. The government official is now required to reconsider the matter as per the court's directive and to appear in court on May 18, marking the latest chapter in this prolonged legal battle over accountability in the KSCDC scandal.