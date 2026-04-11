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Church Daily Sparks Political Debate Over FCRA Amendments

A Malayalam daily published an editorial denouncing "political opportunists" for their stance on FCRA amendments. The BJP criticized the editorial, while Congress backed the daily. BJP leader P C George and his son criticized bishops for allegedly favoring UDF in polls, sparking controversy about political balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:42 IST
Church Daily Sparks Political Debate Over FCRA Amendments
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  • India

In a bold editorial, a church-supported Malayalam daily has slammed "political opportunists" amid an uproar over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The editorial, published by 'Deepika Daily', highlighted its steadfast position despite alleged threats aimed at stifling minority voices.

The publication drew disapproval from the BJP, while Congress condemned the saffron party's retaliation. The timing of the published piece coincides with criticisms from BJP figure P C George and his son, who lambasted certain bishops for their purported political leanings.

The controversy underscores tensions in Kerala, where changes to FCRA are a contentious subject. The amendments, proposed on March 25, purportedly aim for transparency, but have met opposition, especially concerning minority rights. Political dynamics continue to stir with looming elections and debates on secular and religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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