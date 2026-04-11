Church Daily Sparks Political Debate Over FCRA Amendments

In a bold editorial, a church-supported Malayalam daily has slammed "political opportunists" amid an uproar over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The editorial, published by 'Deepika Daily', highlighted its steadfast position despite alleged threats aimed at stifling minority voices.

The publication drew disapproval from the BJP, while Congress condemned the saffron party's retaliation. The timing of the published piece coincides with criticisms from BJP figure P C George and his son, who lambasted certain bishops for their purported political leanings.

The controversy underscores tensions in Kerala, where changes to FCRA are a contentious subject. The amendments, proposed on March 25, purportedly aim for transparency, but have met opposition, especially concerning minority rights. Political dynamics continue to stir with looming elections and debates on secular and religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)