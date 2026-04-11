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Tragedy on the Yamuna: Safety Lapses Lead to Boat Capsizing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirms a boat capsized in Vrindavan due to overcrowding and lack of safety measures, resulting in 11 fatalities. Efforts continue to find four missing individuals. Mann pledges to address safety concerns with UP administration to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagraon | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:01 IST
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Safety Lapses Lead to Boat Capsizing
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The tragic boat capsizing in Vrindavan has claimed the lives of 11 individuals, with four still missing, according to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Overcrowding and insufficient safety measures were identified as the primary causes of the accident.

The incident underscores a critical lapse in safety protocols, as the boat was carrying double its capacity without any life jackets, Mann pointed out. Mann expressed his condolences to the victims' families, many hailing from Punjab's Ludhiana district.

A joint rescue operation pulled 22 people from the Yamuna River, while local authorities have detained the boat's operator. Efforts are underway to recover the four missing individuals and ensure such tragedies do not reoccur, Mann asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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